Cyberpunk 2077 devs promise explorable tall buildings with 'a lot of activities'

CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a huge world—but just how big will it be compared to The Witcher 3? One curious fan asked the developer on Facebook, and although it couldn't say the exact size, it did reveal that "many" of the tall buildings within Night City, the fictional Northern California setting, will be explorable and will house "a lot of activities".

You'll be able to explore multiple floors within some of those buildings, CD Projekt Red said in the Facebook conversation, which was posted on Reddit. "In a tall building, and we will have many of them explorable, each floor can house a lot of activities," it explained.

It said The Witcher 3 will look "much flatter" in comparison, and its activities scattered. "Here, the world can be huge, but it can be huge upwards, or downwards."

It's not a surprise to hear that Night City will have explorable buildings—it would've been a disappointment if it didn't—but it's good to know it's a point of focus for CD Projekt Red.

