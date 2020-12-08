Cyberpunk 2077 can trigger seizures for people with epilepsy

Cyberpunk 2077 contains certain visuals and patterns that can cause problems for people with epilepsy. Game Informer's Liana Ruppert has been playing and ended up writing a Cyberpunk 2077 Epileptic PSA about why she "suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one" during the game.

One aspect of the game that seems to be a particular problem is the Brain Dance sequences, which are similar to the IPS tests used to diagnose epilepsy. This was what triggered Ruppert's seizure. "The headset fits over both eyes and features a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes. If not modelled off of the IRL design, it's a very spot-on coincidence, and because of that this is one aspect that I would personally advise you to avoid altogether. When you notice the headset come into play, look away completely or close your eyes. This is a pattern of lights designed to trigger an epileptic episode and it very much did that in my own personal playthrough."

Ruppert's post details what triggered her seizure, parts of the game epileptic people might want to be wary of, and how she tweaked options to lessen certain stimuli. It's essential reading for anyone who might have similar issues.

We've contacted CD Projekt Red for comment, and will update with any response.