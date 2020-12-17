Should you win or throw the final fight in the Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat quest?

Should you beat Razor or throw the Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat final fight? If you're keen to test your street brawling skills, you won't want to miss out on these side quests. You'll need to take on several champions before you can take the crown for yourself.

The repercussions of this choice aren't very dramatic, however it's good to know what's on offer before you make a call. Beating Razor is no easy task, but you've worked hard to get this far. Here's what happens in the Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat side job to help you decide whether you should win or throw the final fight.

Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat final fight guide

Before taking on the Beat on the Brat side jobs, it's worth investing some points in the Body attribute. You'll want to buff your melee attacks as much as possible before committing to a few rounds in the ring. I recommend unlocking perks in the Athletics tab such as the Steel and Chrome passive that increases your melee attacks, and Indestructible perk, which reduces incoming damage.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Most importantly, you'll need the Regeneration perk as this lets your health slowly regenerate during combat. You cannot heal using the inhaler in these fights, so this is essential. If you have spare perk points, Cardio Cure ensures that your health regenerates faster as you move.

You can unlock the Beat on the Brat quest early on in the game. After leaving V's apartment for the first time, speak to Coach Fred. Show the robot who's boss and Fred offers you the chance to participate in some fights across Night City. You'll need to win four matches before you can take on Razor Hughes in the final fight:

Beat on the Brat: Kabuki - Defeat the twins.

- Defeat the twins. Beat on the Brat: Arroyo - Defeat Buck Arnold.

- Defeat Buck Arnold. Beat on the Brat: The Glen - Defeat César Diego Ruiz.

- Defeat César Diego Ruiz. Beat on the Brat: Rancho Coronado - Defeat Rhino.

Once you've aced the missions above, the final fight takes place at the Grand Imperial Mall in Pacifica, Coastview. Wait on the bench outside to skip time, then head indoors to speak to Coach Fred. After giving you a rundown of Razor's build, Coach Fred mentions that the odds aren't exactly in your favour for this fight. If you listen to his proposal, he'll mention that you can throw the fight to make some cash.

If you win the final fight…

Razor is easily the most intimidating person you've fought so far, but it's possible to beat him. While he takes cyberware body modifications to the next level, Viktor Vektor knows what his weakness is. Vik tips you off that Razor had fresh abdominal muscles fitted recently, and they haven't healed just yet. Focus your attacks in this area, and Razor won't be throwing punches for long. Winning the fight means that V is the new champion. You'll receive over 3000 Eurodollars and a healthy bump to your Street Cred rating.

If you throw the final fight…

Throwing the fight lines V's pockets with more eddies than if you chose to take on Razor. Understandably, if you choose to purposely lose the fight, you won't earn anywhere near as much Street Cred. If you want more cash, this is the way to go.