Customise every button press with the Steam Controller's 'Activators' update

The latest Steam beta client includes support for Steam Controller 'Activators'. Activators take your input and transform it into a funky new output, enabling you to create custom controls like long presses, double taps or delays.

In its announcement, Valve notes that there's no limit to the number of Activators that can be applied to a single button. A simple example might be a single tap to dodge, double tap to roll and hold to flee in panic.

Activators make the Steam Controller wildly versatile, as Valve's rather more in-depth examples demonstrate: