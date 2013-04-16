Playable console with "Super Mareo Bruhs" modded into CS:GO server

Reflex Gamers has made a brilliant addition to its 24/7 cs_office server for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive—the map now features the "Sourcemod Entertainment System" (SMES), a playable console which runs "Super Mareo Bruhs" on a TV in the projector room.

I just jumped into the server to check it out (video below), and it works as advertised, with support for two players and animated controller buttons. Someone even has to put the Super Mareo Bruhs cartridge into the SMES and turn it on to play. PC gaming: even the games in our games are high-fidelity.

You can play Super Mareo Bruhs yourself on Reflex's cs_office server, which lives at 74.201.57.168. The plugin's coder, Pray and Spray , deserves a barrage of internet high-fives for this feat.

[VAMS id="9f49G9AObYUbR"]