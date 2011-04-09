Crysis 2 to receive DirectX 11 patch

Crytek have officially announced that a patch to enable DirectX 11 graphical options in Crysis 2 is on the way.

On the developer's official message board , a Crytek employee posted: “We would like to announce that there will be a DX11 patch released for Crysis 2. We are working to get the best out of DX11, so we'll wait to announce the features until a little closer to release.”

This is sure to please all those who spent money upgrading their systems to be a 'Crysis 2 killer', only to find out that the game supported just DirectX 9. The game still sports impressive graphical fidelity in DirectX 9, so we eagerly await the patch to see what a bit of DX11 magic can do.

[via VG247 ]