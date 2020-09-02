Popular

Crusader Kings 3 console commands: How to cheat your way to riches and power

Get rich instantly, kill your enemies (or friends), add traits, discover secrets, foil plots, and cheat like hell.

Crusader Kings 3 console commands
If you're looking for Crusader Kings 3 cheats, we don't blame you. Paradox Interactive's grand strategy is filled with war, strife, intrigue, and tons of drama. Surviving years of battles, scheming relatives, assassination attempts, and even just plain old bad luck can be incredibly tricky.

Luckily, you don't always have to play by the rules. Console commands and modding have always been a part of the Crusader Kings games, and playing around with CK3 cheats can be fun as well as helpful.

CK3 cheats can do a lot—just by typing a few console commands you can make yourself rich, kill your enemies, change your character's stats and age, add prestige and piety, and lots more. Here's how to use CK3 cheat codes.

How to enable Crusader Kings 3 cheats

First you'll need to enable Crusader Kings 3's debug mode to use cheats. The method is different depending on how you bought the game.

For Steam users: Right-click on Crusader Kings 3 in your game library. Select 'Properties' from the bottom of the menu. Under the 'General' tab, select 'Set Launch Options.' Type -debug_mode into the field and press OK.

For Gamepass/Windows 10 users: Open Notepad or another text editor. Create a new file. In the file, paste the following line:

start shell:AppsFolder\ParadoxInteractive.ProjectTitus_zfnrdv2de78ny!App -debug_mode

Save the file to your desktop as a .bat file. You can name it whatever you like (for instance, CK3cheat.bat), as long as it ends in .bat.

Double-clicking that file will now launch Crusader Kings 3 in debug mode.

How to use Crusader Kings 3 cheats

To open the console while in the game, press the ` key, the ~ (tilde) key, or Shift-Alt-C. Press ` or ~ again to close it (Shift-Alt-C doesn't seem to close the console). You'll see a window where you can enter console commands.

To use the commands listed below, just type them in and press Enter. Keep the following in mind:

• Pressing Tab while typing in the console command field will reveal a lot of information. For instance, if you want to add a law to your realm, type add_realm_law, and then press Tab. A list of laws will be displayed, and you can then type the one you want. This is true for doctrines, traits, regiments, secrets, and many other cheats below.

• When using cheats on your character, you don't need to enter a character ID. If no character ID is entered, the effect will always happen to your character.  (For instance, typing age 20 will add 20 years to your character's age.) To find the IDs of other characters, hover your mouse over someone's portrait while in debug mode.

• When using amounts, if no amount is entered, the default is 1000 unless otherwise noted below. Negative values can also be entered (to decrease gold, age, etc).

Most useful CK3 cheat codes

Note: Do not type in the brackets with the code. For instance, gold [amount] would be entered as: gold 1000

CodeEffect
gold [amount]Adds [amount] of gold to the player character.
kill [character id]Kills [character id]
gain_all_perks [character id]Gives all lifestyle perks to [character id]
know_schemesDiscovers all schemes targeting the player character.
end_schemesAll schemes targeting the player character are abandoned.
instabuildHoldings and buildings in the player character's domain are finished in a day.
add_perk [perk id] [character id]Adds [perk id] to [character id]
add_piety [amount]Adds [amount] of piety to the player character.
add_prestige [amount]Adds [amount] of prestige to the player character.
add_trait [trait id] [character id]Adds [trait id] to [character id]
event [event id]Triggers [event id].
give_title [title id] [character id]Gives [title id] to [character id]
set_sexuality [sexuality id] [character id]Changes the sexual orientation to [sexuality id] for [character id]
pregnancy [character id] [character id]Impregnates female [character id] with father [character id]

More Crusader Kings 3 cheat codes

Note: Do not type in the brackets with the code. For instance, gold [amount] would be entered as: gold 1000

CodeEffect
age [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of age to [character id]
add_claim [title id] [character id]Adds a pressed claim on [title id] to [character id]
add_doctrine [doctrine id] [faith id]Adds [doctrine id] to [faith id]
add_dread [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of stress to [character id]
add_maa [regiment id] [character id]Adds [regiment id] of of men-at-arms to [character id]
add_perk [perk id] [character id]Adds [perk id] to [character id]
add_piety [amount]Adds [amount] of piety to the player character.
add_prestige [amount]Adds [amount] of prestige to the player character.
add_realm_law [law id] [character id]Passes [law id] to the realm of [character id]
add_realm_law_skip_effects [law id] [character id]Adds [law id] to the realm of [character id
add_relation [relation id] [character id]Adds [relation id] between [character id] and [character id]
add_secret [secret id]Adds [secret id] to the player character
add_stress [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of stress to [character id]
add_title_law [title id] [law id]Adds [succession law id] to [title id].
add_trait [trait id] [character id]Adds [trait id] to [character id]
add_lifestyle_xp_all [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of experience to all lifestyles of [character id]
add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of diplomacy lifestyle experience to [character id]
add_martial_lifestyle_xp [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of martial lifestyle experience to [character id]
add_stewardship_lifestyle_xp [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of stewardship lifestyle experience to [character id]
add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of intrigue lifestyle experience to [character id]
add_learning_lifestyle_xp [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of learning lifestyle experience to [character id]
change_culture [county id] [culture id]Changes the culture of [county id] to [culture id].
change_development_level [amount] [county id]Adds [amount] of development to [county id]
change_fervor [amount] [faith id]Adds [amount] of fervor to [faith id]. Default 10.
change_diplomacy [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of diplomacy skill to [character id]
change_martial [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of martial skill to [character id]
change_stewardship [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of stewardship skill to [character id]
change_intrigue [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of intrigue skill to [character id]
change_learning [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of learning skill to [character id]
change_prowess [amount] [character id]Adds [amount] of prowess skill to [character id]
clear_character_modifiers [character id]Removes all character modifiers from [character id]
clear_title_laws [title id]Removes all title succession laws from [title id].
clear_traits [character id]Removes all traits from [character id]
discover_all_eras [character id]Discovers all innovations for the culture of [character id]
discover_era [era id]Discovers [era id] and all its innovations for the player character's culture.
discover_fascination [character id]Discovers the current fascination for the culture of [character id]
discover_innovation [innovation id] [character id]Discovers [innovation id] for the culture of [character id]
dynasty_prestige [amount] [dynasty id]Adds [amount] of renown to [dynasty id]
end_schemesAll schemes targeting the player character are abandoned.
event [event id]Triggers [event id].
gain_all_dynasty_perks [character id]Buys all dynasty legacies for the dynasty of [character id]
gain_all_perks [character id]Gives all lifestyle perks to [character id]
give_title [title id] [character id]Gives [title id] to [character id]
gold [amount]Adds [amount] of gold to the player character.
instabuildHoldings and buildings in the player character's domain are finished in a day.
instant_birthPregnancies last a day. Entering it again disables it.
join_era [era id]Enters [era id] for the culture of [character id]
kill [character id]Kills [character id]
know_schemesDiscovers all schemes targeting the player character.
merge_culture [culture id] [culture id]Changes the culture of all counties of [culture id] to [culture id].
pregnancy [character id] [character id]Impregnates female [character id] with father [character id]
remove_doctrine [doctrine id] [faith id]Removes [doctrine id] from [faith id]
remove_nick [character id]Removes the current nickname from [character id]
remove_relation [relation id] [character id]Removes [relation id] between [character id] and [character id]
remove_trait [trait id] [character id]Removes [trait id] from [character id] Pressing tab reveals all trait IDs.
set_culture [culture id] [character id]Changes the culture to [culture id] for [character id]
set_dread [amount] [character id]Sets the dread to [amount] for [character id]
set_faith [faith id] [character id]Changes the faith to [faith id] for [character id]
set_focus [focus id] [character id]Sets the focus to [focus id] for [character id]
set_nick [nickname id] [character id]Gives [nickname id] to [character id]
set_sexuality [sexuality id] [character id]Changes the sexual orientation to [sexuality id] for [character id]
set_stress [amount] [character id]Sets the stress to [amount] for [character id]
set_diplomacy [amount] [character id]Sets the diplomacy skill to [amount] for [character id]
set_martial [amount] [character id]Sets the martial skill to [amount] for [character id]
set_stewardship [amount] [character id]Sets the stewardship skill to [amount] for [character id]
set_intrigue [amount] [character id]Sets the intrigue skill to [amount] for [character id]
set_learning [amount] [character id]Sets the learning skill to [amount] for [character id]
set_prowess [amount] [character id]Sets the prowess skill to [amount] for [character id]
yesmenAI characters accept all proposals

CK3 Testing Commands

CodeEffect
clearClears console history.
effectExecutes a scripted effect.
faction_spawnSpawns [faction type] if there are valid counties or courtiers to create it.
generate_cadet_coaGenerates a new coat of arms for the player character's house.
helpPrints the description of [command], if empty lists all console commands.
instamoveArmies more one barony per day.
map_editorOpens the map editor.
nomenAI characters refuse all proposals. Entering it again disables it.
observeEnters observer mode.
playSwitches character to [character id].
portrait_editorOpens the portrait editor.
runExecutes the commands in [file name]. The file must be placed in Documents/Paradox Interactive/Crusader Kings III.
set_is_aiAllows the AI to control [character id].
set_is_playerDisallows the AI to control [character id].

CK 3 Scripting Commands

CommandDescription
add_dynasty_modifierAdds a modifier to a dynasty.
add_dynasty_perkAdds dynasty perk.
add_dynasty_prestigeAdds dynasty prestige.
add_dynasty_prestige_levelAdds dynasty prestige levels.
remove_all_dynasty_modifier_instancesRemove all instances of a modifier from a dynasty.
remove_dynasty_modifierRemove a modifier from a dynasty.
add_house_modifierAdd a modifier to a house.
remove_all_house_modifier_instancesRemove all instances of a modifier from a house.
remove_house_modifierRemove a modifier from a house.
add_scheme_modifierAdds the specified scheme modifier.
add_scheme_progressAdd progress to the scope scheme. (Progress is in 0.0 - 100.0 range)
end_schemeEnds a specific scheme and removes it without any other effect.
expose_schemeExposes the scheme to the defender
expose_scheme_agentExposes the target character as an agent of the current scheme.
remove_scheme_modifierRemoves the specified scheme modifier.
scheme_freeze_daysfreezes the scheme for X days (0 unfreezes the scheme)
add_county_modifierAdd a modifier to a county.
change_county_controlChanges the county control of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it.
change_de_jure_drift_progressChange the progress of de jure drift of a title.
change_development_levelChanges the development level of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it.
change_development_progressChanges the development progress of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it.
change_development_progress_with_overflowChanges the development progress of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it. Will overflow, so adding +100 to a county with 50 progress left will increase the level by 1 and result in 50 progress towards the next level.
clear_title_lawsRemove all title laws from the scoped title. DOES NOT apply law removal costs and effects.
clear_title_laws_effectsRemove all title laws from the scoped title. DOES apply law removal costs and effects.
copy_title_historyCopy title history from another title.
remove_all_county_modifier_instancesRemove all instances of a modifier from a county.
remove_county_modifierRemove a modifier from a county.
reset_title_nameSets the name and adjective of the scoped title back to being based on its key. Won't cause the prefix to change.
reset_title_prefixSets the prefix of the scoped title back to being based on its key. Won't cause its adjective or name to change.
revoke_leaseRevoke the lease of the scoped title.
set_always_follows_primary_heirSets if the title should always go to the primary heir in partition succession.
set_capital_countySets the capital county of the title to the target county.
set_color_from_titleSets the color of the title to the same as the target title (shifted very slightly to not be identical).
set_county_cultureSets the culture of a county.
set_county_faithChanges what faith a county has.
set_de_jure_liege_titleSet a new DeJure liege title.
set_definitive_formSets if the title should use a definitive form name (no 'Kingdom of').
set_delete_on_destroySets if the title should be deleted from the gamestate completely when it is destroyed.
set_destroy_if_invalid_heirSets if the title should be destroyed on succession if there's no heir matching its restrictions.
set_destroy_on_successionSets if the title should be destroyed on succession.
set_landless_titleSets if the title is landless (can be held by rulers with no land)
set_no_automatic_claimsSets if the title should disallow automatic claims (meaning claims will only be added by script, and by pressed claims being inherited).
set_title_namesets the name (localization key) of the scoped title. The adjective will be constructed by adding '_adj' to the localisation key. Won't cause the prefix to change.
set_title_prefixsets the prefix of the scoped title. Won't cause its name or adjective to change.
title_create_factionThe scoped landed title creates a faction of the specified type against the specified target.
title_join_factionThe landed title in the scope joins the assigned faction.
title_leave_factionThe title in the scope leaves the assigned faction
end_storyEnds a story and executes it's on_end effect, the story can no longer be accessed after this.
make_story_ownerMakes the character the new owner of the story.
add_innovationAdd innovation to a culture.
add_random_innovationAdd random available innovation
get_all_innovations_fromDiscover all innovations from the target culture.
get_random_innovation_fromGet random available innovation from another culture.
add_character_flagAdds a character flag.
add_character_modifierAdd a modifier to a character.
add_courtierAdd the target character to the scope character's court.
add_diplomacy_lifestyle_perk_pointsAdds lifestyle per points to the given character.
add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xpAdds lifestyle XP to the given character.
add_dreadAdds (or removes) dread to a character.
add_goldAdds gold to a character.
add_hookAdds a hook on a character. Does send a toast to the player if it's involved.
add_hook_no_toastAdds a hook on a character. Does NOT send a toast to the player.
add_intrigue_lifestyle_perk_pointsAdds lifestyle per points to the given character.
add_intrigue_lifestyle_xpAdds lifestyle XP to the given character.
add_joined_faction_discontentAdds (or subtracts) discontent to the factions the scope character is in.
add_knows_of_killerAdds the right hand side character as knowing of the killer of the scoped object.
add_learning_lifestyle_perk_pointsAdds lifestyle per points to the given character.
add_learning_lifestyle_xpAdds lifestyle XP to the given character
add_martial_lifestyle_perk_pointsAdds lifestyle per points to the given character.
add_martial_lifestyle_xpAdds lifestyle XP to the given character.
add_opinionAdds a temporary opinion modifier.
add_perkAdds the perk for this character
add_pietyGives (or takes) piety to a character.
add_piety_experienceGives (or takes) piety experience to a character.
add_piety_levelIncreases (or decreases) the piety level of a character.
add_pressed_claimGives a pressed claim to a character.
add_prestigeGives (or takes) prestige to a character.
add_prestige_experienceGives (or takes) prestige experience to a character.
add_prestige_levelIncreases (or decreases) the prestige level of a character.
add_realm_lawAdds the given law to the scoped character.
add_realm_law_skip_effectsAdds the given law to the scoped character. Skips the cost and the pass effect, and the revoke effects of the current law.
add_relation_flagAdds a flag to an existing relation.
add_scheme_cooldownSets a scheme cooldown for the scoped character.
add_secretAdds a secret.
add_stewardship_lifestyle_perk_pointsAdds lifestyle per points to the given character.
add_stewardship_lifestyle_xpAdds lifestyle XP to the given character.
add_stressIncreases (or decreases) stress of a character.
add_targeting_factions_discontentAdds (or subtracts) discontent to all the factions that are targeting the scope character.
add_to_schemeAdds a character as an agent to the scheme.
add_traitAdds a trait to a character (the trait will not be added and no tooltip will be shown if the character isn't eligible for the trait, i.e. when already having the trait, having an opposing trait, not fulfilling the trait's is_potential trigger or being outside of the trait's range).
add_trait_force_tooltipAdds a trait to a character (if the add_trait effect would not add the trait - i.e. when already having the trait, having an opposing trait, not fulfilling the trait's is_potential trigger or being outside of the trait's range - a tooltip will be shown but the trait will not be added).
add_tyrannyAdds (or removes) tyranny to (or from) a character.
add_unpressed_claimGives an unpressed claim to a character.
add_visiting_courtierAdd the target character as the scope character's guest.
allow_allianceAllows (previously broken) alliance with the target character.
allow_in_schemeAllow the character to join the scheme as an agent.
apply_ai_vassal_obligation_liege_most_desiredApply the new level for the most desired AI obligation level the liege in the contract wants
apply_ai_vassal_obligation_vassal_most_desiredApply the new level for the most desired AI obligation level the vassal in the contract wants.
assign_council_taskAssigns the target character to the council task.
assign_councillor_typeAssigns the target character to the first available council position of the type available.
banishThe character gets banished.
becomes_independentBecomes and independent ruler.
break_allianceBreaks the alliance with the target character.
cancel_truce_both_waysEnds the truce against the specified character, and theirs against the scoped character.
cancel_truce_one_wayEnds the truce against the specified character.
change_current_weightChange the current weight of the scoped character
change_first_nameChange the first name of a character.
change_governmentChanges the government of a character.
change_liegeAdds a liege change.
change_prison_typeChanges the charater's prison type. Scoped character is the prisoner. Accepts any static modifier (see also improson effect).
change_target_weightChange the target weight of the scoped character.
clear_forced_voteclear_forced_vote = yes
consume_banish_reasonsConsume' all banish reasons that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot banish the target again.
consume_divorce_reasonsConsume' all divorce reason that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot divorce the target again.
consume_execute_reasonsConsume' all execute reasons that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot execute the target again.
consume_imprisonment_reasonsConsume' all imprisonment reasons that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot imprison the target again.
consume_revoke_title_reasonConsume' 1 revoke title reason that the scoped character has on the target character.
copy_inheritable_appearance_fromCopies the inheritable appearance attributes (inheritable genes in the character's DNA string) from the target character to the scoped character.
create_allianceCreate an alliance between the scoped character and the target. The allied through characters determine who gets checked against for if the alliance should persist or not.
create_cadet_branchThe scope character creates a cadet branch of the house he is in.
create_factionThe scoped character creates a faction of the specified type against the specified target.
create_storyCreates and initializes a story cycle with the current character as owner.
deathKills a character. Where X is a character and Y is one of the death reason keys. Or death = natural which will pick a natural death reason to kill the character from.
deposeThe character gets deposed.
destroy_titleDestroys a title.
end_pregnancyEnd a pregnancy
execute_decisionExecute the specified decision for the scoped character
finish_council_taskThe councillor finish the current assigned task successfully.
fire_councillorThe scope character fires the target character form teh council.
forbid_from_schemeForbid the scope character from joining the target scheme as an agent (and kick the character out if already in the scheme)
force_add_to_schemeAdds a character as an agent to the scheme and forces them to stay.
force_vote_asForces the character to vote the same as the target.
get_titleGives a title to a character.
give_nicknameGive a nickname to this character.
join_factionThe character in the scope joins the assigned faction.
join_faction_forcedThe character in the scope is forced to join a faction by a character for a defined time.
join_faction_skip_checkThe character in the scope joins the assigned faction skiping the can_character_join trigger.
leave_factionThe charcter in the scope leaves the assigned faction.
make_claim_strongMakes a claim strong (character adds the claim if not having it already).
make_claim_weakMakes a claim weak (character adds the claim if not having it already).
make_concubineMakes the target character a concubine of the scope character, the target should not be imprisoned.
make_pregnantMakes a character pregnant.
make_trait_activeActivates an inactive trait. Tooltip will not be shown if the character cannot have the trait.
make_trait_active_force_tooltipActivates an inactive trait. Tooltip will be shown even if the character cannot have the trait.
make_trait_inactiveMakes a current trait of a character inactive. Tooltip will not be shown if the character doesn't have the trait.
make_trait_inactive_force_tooltipMakes a current trait of a character inactive. Tooltip will be shown even if the character doesn't have the trait.
make_unprunableThe scope character will no longer be prunable after their death. Use with care, as this will make everyone related to them unprunable too. So you should only use this if someone absolutely *needs* to stick around several years after their death.
marryMarries the scoped character to the target character.
marry_matrilinealMarries the scoped character to the target character matrilineally
move_to_poolThe scoped character (courtier or guest) leaves their current court and moves into the pool.
move_to_pool_atThe scoped character (courtier/guest/pool character) leaves their current court (if any) and moves into the pool of the specified province
pay_long_term_goldThe scope character pays gold to the target character. (AI budget category long term).
pay_short_term_goldThe scope character pays gold to the target character. (AI budget category short term).
pay_short_term_incomeThe scope character immediately pays gold corresponding to their income to the target character. (AI budget short term).
play_music_cuePlays the specified music cue.
recalculate_scripted_relationRecalculates the effect of a scripted relation.
recruit_courtierRecruits the target to become a courtier.
refund_all_perksRefunds all perks of the character.
refund_perksRefunds all perks of the RHS lifestyle.
release_from_prisonReleases the character from the prison.
remove_all_character_modifier_instancesRemove all instances of a modifier from a character
remove_character_flagRemoves a character flag.
remove_character_modifierRemove a modifier from a character.
remove_claimRemoves an explicit (not from a living parent/grand parent) claim.
remove_concubineRemoves the target character as a concubine of the scope character.
remove_courtier_or_guestRemoves the target character (guest or courtier) from the scope character's court.
remove_decision_cooldownRemove the cooldown on taking a decision for the scoped character.
remove_hookRemoves a hook on a character. If type is specified, the hook will only be removed if it is of that type.
remove_interaction_cooldownRemove the cooldown on using an interaction for the scoped character.
remove_interaction_cooldown_againstRemove the cooldown on using an interaction against the target character for the scoped character.
remove_long_term_goldRemoves gold from a character (AI's long term budget).
remove_nicknameRemoves any nickname from the current character.
remove_opinionRemoves a temporary opinion modifier. Where X is a character, Y is the opinion modifier, Z tells whether to remove all instances of the modifier or just one.
remove_perkRemove the perk for this character
remove_realm_lawRemoves the given law from the scoped character. This will leave the law group empty, so only do this if you're getting rid of a law group.
remove_relation_best_friendRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_bullyRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_court_physicianRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_crushRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_flag 
remove_relation_friendRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_guardianRemoves scripted relationship
remove_relation_intrigue_mentorRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_intrigue_studentRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_loverRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_mentorRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_nemesisRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_oafRemoves scripted relationship
remove_relation_potential_friendRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_potential_loverRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_potential_rivalRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_rivalRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_soldier_friendRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_soulmateRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_studentRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_victimRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_relation_wardRemoves scripted relationship.
remove_scheme_cooldown_againstRemove the cooldown on using a scheme against the target character for the scoped character
remove_short_term_goldRemoves gold from a character (AI's short term budget).
remove_traitRemoves a trait from a character. Tooltip will not be shown if the character doesn't have the trait.
remove_trait_force_tooltipRemoves a trait from a character. Tooltip will be shown even if the character doesn't have the trait.
reset_beneficiaryThe target character stops having a beneficiary.
return_to_courtReturns the scope character to the employers court.
reverse_add_opinionAdds a temporary reverse opinion modifier. X is a scripted modifier name. Y can be a value or a range "{ A B }" If no timeout are specified, the modifier's scripted default timeout will be used.
scriptedtests_recalculate_character_modifierRecalculates the modifier of the scoped character.
scriptedtests_recalculate_successionRecalculates the line of succession of the scoped character.
set_absolute_country_controlSets if this character has absolute country control.
set_beneficiaryThe target character becomes the beneficiary of the scoped character.
set_character_faithChanges what faith a character has executing the effects for it. For history setup use 'set_character_faith_history' instead.
set_character_faith_historyChanges what faith a character has NOT executing the effects for it. USE ONLY IN HISOTRY SETUP!
set_character_faith_with_conversionChanges what faith a character has, as if they used the faith-view interaction (minus the piety cost). So vassals who'd accept will get converted, as will capitals
set_child_of_concubine_on_pregnancySets the child to be (or not be) a child of a concubine during pregnancy
set_council_taskSets the task of the scope councillor
set_cultureSet the culture for this character
set_culture_same_asSets the culture of the character to be the same as the culture of the target.
set_death_reasonSets the death reason and the killer of a dead character.
set_default_educationSets the default education focus for this character.
set_designated_heirSets the given character as designated heir.
set_employerAdd the scope character to the target character's court.
set_fatherSets the father of a character.
set_focusSet the focus for this character
set_houseSets the dynasty house of the character.
set_immortal_ageChanges what age the character became immortal at. Only works if already immortal.
set_killer_publicSets the scoped character's killer as being publicly known
set_known_bastard_on_pregnancySets the child to a known or unknown bastard during pregnancy.
set_num_pregnancy_childrenSet the number of children
set_override_designated_winnerThe scoped character will put their beneficiary on the throne if they're the #1 participant if this is called with 'yes'. Call with 'no' to turn it off again.
set_player_characterThe scope character's player will now play as the target character. Scope must be player-controlled. Target cannot be player-controlled.
set_pregnancy_assumed_fatherSet the assumed father of the pregnancy.
set_primary_spouseSet the primary spouse of a character.
set_primary_title_toSets the primary title for a character.
set_real_fatherChanges the real father of the character scope.
set_realm_capitalSet a new realm capital
set_relation_best_friendSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_bullySets scripted relationship.
set_relation_court_physicianSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_crushSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_friendSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_guardianSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_intrigue_mentorSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_intrigue_studentSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_loverSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_mentorSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_nemesisSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_oafSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_potential_friendSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_potential_loverSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_potential_rivalSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_rivalSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_soldier_friendSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_soulmateSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_studentSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_victimSets scripted relationship.
set_relation_wardSets scripted relationship.
set_sexualitySets the sexuality of the character
set_to_lowbornSet the character to lowborn.
set_vassal_contract_modification_blockedBlocks the vassal contract from being modified with regards to being checked by 'vassal_contract_is_blocked_from_modification'
spawn_armySpawns an army for this character. If the character is not at war, the regiments will be created, but the army will not be spawned.
start_default_taskForce the Councillor to revert to the default task. Any relevant percentage progress will be lost (even if the councillor was performing the default task already).
start_scheme 
start_warStarts a war. X is a casus belli type, Y is the target character, Z i the (optional) claimant, W1, W2.... are targeted titles.
stress_impactStress impact according to specified traits (trait = value), use base = value for a base value that's always added.
use_hookUses a hook a character has (removes if weak, puts on cooldown if strong).
vassal_contract_decrease_obligation_levelDecrease the obligation level of the scoped character's vassal contract.
vassal_contract_increase_obligation_levelIncrease the obligation level of the scoped character's vassal contract.
vassal_contract_set_obligation_levelChange the obligation level of the scoped character's vassal contract.
visit_court_ofAdd the scope character as the target character's guest.
add_faction_discontentAdds (or subtracts) discontent to the scope faction.
destroy_factionThe scope faction is destroyed.
faction_remove_warRemoves the war currently associated with the faction.
faction_start_warThe scope faction starts the war against their target.
remove_special_characterRemoves the special character for the scope faction
remove_special_titleRemoves the special character for the scope faction.
set_special_characterSets the special character for the scope faction.
set_special_titleSets the special title for the scope faction
add_attackerAdds the target character to the scope war as an attacker.
add_defenderAdds the target character to the scope war as a defender.
end_warEnds the war with the specified winner.
remove_participantRemoves the target character from the scope war.
set_called_toSets the target character as already called to the scope war.
set_casus_belliSets the casus belli of the scope war.
activate_holy_siteActivate an inactive holy site.
add_doctrineAdd doctrine to faith.
change_fervorChanges the fervor of the faith by the given value.
remove_doctrineRemove doctrine from faith.
remove_religious_head_titleRemoves the religious head title of the faith.
set_religious_head_titleSets the religious head title of the faith to the given title.
start_great_holy_warStarts a great holy war.
set_add_claim_on_lossIf set, any title losses will result in claims being added to the previous holder.
set_title_and_vassal_change_typeSets the type of change.
add_secret_participantAdds an participant to the secret.
disable_exposure_byForbids the target character from exposing the secret

