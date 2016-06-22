Criterion's extreme sports racing game is dead

Announced at E3 2014, Criterion's unnamed extreme racing game was missing from E3 2015, so we were expecting a wealth of details at this year's show. An open-world racer from the Burnout devs featuring choppers, boats, ATVs, wingsuits and more sounds fantastic.

Instead, Eurogamer has discovered that the project quietly died.

"While Criterion has moved on from the previous project they've spoken about and aren't pursuing it specifically, they are continuing to build new ideas and experiment with new IP for EA," an EA spokesperson said.

Those experiments have included contributions to Battlefield Hardline, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront VR.