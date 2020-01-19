Creature-collecting MMO Temtem drops details on training and breeding your monsters

Temtem, the upcoming creature-collecting RPG published by Humble Bundle, has released a new trailer with a look at what it’ll be like to play the game. Earlier this week, we got a look at the game. Here’s a bunch of details on Temtem, if you're not acquainted. The trailer outlines how Temtem breeding works, noting that it’s a “more intense” system for players, emphasizing risk vs. reward and gaining unique abilities only available via the breeding system. There are also glowing luma Temtem, which have better stats and are rarer. These will feature prominently in the game’s end-zone. (This is an MMORPG, after all.) The creatures available in the end zone will change every week—in fact, the trailer says it will feature “new Temtem every week.”

How is it that we’ve not really had a creature-collecting game on the PC to this point? I guess we have, it’s just that they’ve all been those Pokémon fan games. And this certainly seems like the first creature-collector MMO. Anyways, this reminds me of how we didn’t have a decent farm life PC game before Stardew valley. Maybe Temtem can be our Pokémon. Maybe. We’ll keep you updated. Temtem is currently in alpha with a plan to launch into Steam Early Access on January 21st and a full release in May 2020. Temtem doesn't currently have an official webpage but if you want to know more info check out our announcement coverage and its detailed Kickstarter page.