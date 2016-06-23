Corsair wants you to lighten up with its Vengeance LED DDR4 RAM

Is your rig short on bling? Corsair can help take care of that with its new Vengeance LED DDR4 RAM kits. Available with either red or white LED lighting, each DIMM has pulsing LEDs on the top bar, though there's more here than just a light show.

Corsair says each module is built using a ten-layer high performance PCB for better signaling. It also uses cherry picked ICs that are "carefully screened" to help with overclocking and reliability on Intel X99 and 100 series motherboards. The modules are topped off with finned aluminum heatspreaders and XMP 2.0 profiles.

"Unmistakable thanks to its brilliant LED-lit top bar and aggressively styled aluminum industrial design, Vengeance LED is optimized for maximum performance," Corsair says.

The new line is available in frequencies ranging from 2,600MHz to 3,600MHz and in 16GB (2x8GB), 32GB (4x8GB or 2x16GB), and 64GB (4x16GB) capacities. Sometime down the line, Corsair plans to add a kit running at 4,333MHz. That one will require 1.35V, as do all of the Vengeance LED kits running at 3,000MHz or higher. Kits at 2,600MHz to 2,666MHz require 1.2V.

Pricing on Corsair's website is as follows:

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666: $85

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3000: $90

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200: $95

32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-2666: $170

32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3000: $180

32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-2666: $195

32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3000: $200

32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200: $205

32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3200: $210

32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3400: $225

32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3466: $235

64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-2666: $385

64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-3000: $395

64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-3200: $395

The Vengeance LED memory kits are in stock and available to purchase now direct from Corsair.