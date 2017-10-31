Cooler Master says its RGB mouse pad isn't all about looks

Cooler Master is not the first company to release a mouse pad with RGB lighting, and we have a hunch it will not be the last. However, the company doesn't want buyers thinking it's all about the shiny lights. At the end of the day, it's the surface that matters—in this case, it's a textured, low friction surface.

"It isn't all about looks—the RGB gaming mouse pad is also optimized for peak performance. A textured, low-friction surface is specially designed and calibrated for the precision of optical and laser mice sensors. The result is a mouse pad that performs as well as it looks," Cooler Master says.

The new mouse pad is fairly compact, measuring 350mm x 264mm x 2mm. It weighs 808 grams, if that is a consideration, and is anchored in place by five large rubber pads on the bottom to eliminate slippage during intense battles.

There is an aluminum bracket at the top that is supposed to ensure a solid connection between the mouse pad and PC. The USB cable that connects it is 1.6m and braided.

As for the lighting, there are nine preset light animations and effects. You can cycle through them by tapping a touch sensitive button.

The new mouse pad is available now for $30, which is cheaper than Corsair's RGB Polaris mouse pad ($50) and the SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB mouse pad ( $60).