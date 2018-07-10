Cooler Master releases an affordable, ambidextrous RGB gaming mouse

The majority of gaming mice are ergonomically tailored for right-handed gamers, leaving left-handed users to look for the rare exception, or an ambidextrous rodent. Cooler Master's new CM310 falls into the latter category, though there's a caveat.

Cooler Master's "ambidextrous" billing refers to the CM310's symmetric shape, which the company claims makes it an effective rodent "whether you're normal or southpaw." It's also "specially engineered" for both palm and claw grip styles (Cooler Master doesn't say which of those it considers "normal").

Unfortunately for southpaws, the side buttons are only on the left side of the CM310. For left-handed users who need or want easily accessible side buttons, the lack of any triggers on the right side of the rodent is likely a deal killer. You can check out our guide to the best gaming mouse for more on our recommended ambidextrous model.

There are eight buttons overall, counting the clickable scroll wheel. Underneath the hood is a Pixart A3328 optical sensor that is adjustable in seven dpi levels (500, 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, and 10,000.)

The CM310 is "strategically calibrated to 100 grams for that perfect balance." It also has rubberized side grips and RGB lighting with five preset modes.

Cooler Master says the CM310 is available today on Amazon and Newegg for $29.99 (€29.99). The Amazon link is currently dead and the Newegg listing shows it's not yet in stock, though we imagine that will change by the end of the day.

