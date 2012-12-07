Company of Heroes 2 developer diary video talks Essence engine tech, sinking tanks

As one particular Internet meme suggests, flammenwerfers werf flammen . Not only that, they do a particularly effective job keeping soldiers rather toasty against winter's bite in Company of Heroes 2's Eastern Front. In the first of a developer diary video series, members of developer Relic touch upon the weather's adverse effects on mudfoots, FIRE, how both Axis and Allies magically learned to vault low-lying cover, FIRE, the tactical sensibility of rolling 30-ton war machines across a thin skin of ice, and FIRE. The improved line-of-sight behavior suggests crafty multiplayer upsets and ambushes, as well, and considering Company of Heroes' penchant for unpredictability, I'm eager for some unconventional victories.