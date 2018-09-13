Commands & Colors: Ancients out now on Steam

It's a little later than planned, but Commands & Colors: Ancients now brings Roman warfare to PC.

Launched yesterday on Steam, Hexwar Games and GMT Games have reimagined the 2006 tabletop original in digital form, with 15 war-torn scenarios and over 50 unique combat and command cards.

With a focus on "the historical deployment of forces and important terrain features on the scale of the game system", Commands & Colors: Ancients lets players fill the sandals of Syracusan, Carthaginian or Roman soldiers across three difficulty levels.

Shall we look at some of that in practice? Let's:

In doing so, you'll make strategic choices faithful to the era with chariots, archers, foot soldiers and mounted units. You'll reenact famous historical battles. And you'll master its flexible scale—where units represent everything from a handful of warriors, to vast legions.

Here's an interesting snippet from the game's Steam blurb:

The command card system drives movement, creates 'fog of war' and presents players with many interesting challenges and opportunities, while the battle dice resolve combat quickly and efficiently. The battlefield tactics you will need to execute to gain victory conform remarkably well to the strengths and limitations of the various ancient unit types, their weapons, the terrain and history.

Commands & Colors: Ancients is out now on Steam for £10.84/$13.99 with a limited-time 30 percent discount.