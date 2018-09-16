COLINA: Legacy is an indie tribute to classic survival horror

The trailer for COLINA: Legacy opens in a room that reminds me of the Lake View Hotel from Silent Hill 2, which is a good way to pique my interest. Developed by indie studio Chance6, this is a survival horror game that's explicitly old school, as becomes obvious the moment you see the flashlight play over a puzzle seen from a third-person perspective. They've also drawn inspiration from escape rooms for its puzzle design, which is an intriguing concept.

The story has you stuck in your grandmother's house, with the rest of your family mysteriously absent. As the trailer shows, it certainly goes some places from there.

COLINA: Legacy is available now.