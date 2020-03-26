Cities: Skylines is free-to-play on Steam for the weekend

If you've got a weekend spent indoors ahead of you, it's probably a good time to play the excellent Cities: Skylines. The game is free to try on Steam for the next few days, and if you happen to like it (which you probably will), the base game has a whopping 80 percent discount: that's $6 / £4.60 / AU$8.60.

Of course, there's a wealth of paid expansions to dip into, and this free period coincides with the release of Sunset Harbor, which adds a whole new fishing industry to micromanage. Fraser took the expansion for a spin earlier this week, finding that a fishing industry can struggle to thrive in a desert wasteland. Don't let that put you off, though.

The new expansion also adds five new maps with varying climates (one of them being the above-mentioned desert), and there's a new bus system and passenger helicopter service, too. You can read all about the expansion here. If you want to know why you should try Cities: Skylines, well, maybe watch this 25-minute disaster film set in the game, or witness Chris's frankly terrifying Blimp-opocalypse.