Cities: Skylines goes to sea with a fishing expansion next week

It's been a while since I last played Cities: Skylines, but things being what they are it feels like a fine time to lose myself in a soothing city management sim. Good timing, then, that a new expansion is on the horizon. Sunset Harbor will arrive next week, bringing a new commercial enterprise with it: the fishing industry. Check out the announcement trailer above.

"Explore the new fishing industry with control over fishing boats at sea and fish farms, adding a new commercial element to your city," says Paradox Interactive. "Ensure that four new policies are followed so that businesses can deliver the freshest fish to grocery stores."

Five new maps featuring different climates will come with the expansion, and there's plenty of non-fishing stuff being added as well, including a new bus system, transportation hubs, and a passenger helicopter service, in case your citizens aren't making adequate use of your massive network of blimps.

Sunset Harbor is planned for March 26. As of this moment, there's no price listed on its Steam store page though previous expansions have been typically priced between $13 and $15.