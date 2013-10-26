Cipher Prime Studios Humble Sale debuts retro arcade shooter Intake

The latest Humble Weekly Sale features the colorful and exclusive launch of what new retro shooter Intake, which indie developer Cipher Prime Studios calls the “polychromatic love child of Dr. Mario and Ikaruga.” An arcade-style shooter, Intake joins three other Cipher PC titles in this week's offering.

As always , you can pay what you want, which this week gets you the microbe puzzler Splice, the geometric Fractal: Make Blooms Not War, and the Android OS game Pulse. If you beat the $6 level, you'll also get Intake, as well as Cipher's light-based puzzle game Auditorium.

Whatever fraction of your purchase you decide to designate to charity will benefit the Child's Play Charity and the Electronic Frontier Foundation. You can check out the various Steam-delivered or DRM-free versions of the bundle from Humble's handy list .

You can get a taste of Intake's twitchy, pill-blasting action in the video below.

Humble Bundle's Cipher Prime sale runs until October 31, and you can find out more about Intake at the developer's site .