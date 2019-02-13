Chucklefish boss says Sony is responsible for lack of PS4 crossplay

The CEO of Chucklefish has responded to Sony's claims that Playstation 4 crossplay is available to any devs and publishers that request it.

In an interview earlier this week, Sony chairman Shawn Layden told Game Informer that "we’re open for business on this one. All it takes is for publishers and developers who wish to permission it. As ever, just work with your PlayStation account manager, and they will walk you through the steps that we’ve learned through our partnership with Epic on how this works."

Tiy, Chucklefish's CEO responded to the claim on Resetera, "We made many requests for crossplay (both through our account manager and directly with higher ups) all the way up until release month. We were told in no uncertain terms that it was not going to happen."

Chucklefish's own game Wargroove has crossplay enabled between PC, Xbox One, and Switch and were keen to include PlayStation 4 players but as Tiy reports, "We were told no."

PC, Xbox One, and Switch increasingly share multiplayer space (and shared progress in some cases), . Fortnite and Rocket League both have crossplay enabled on PlayStation, but the platform seems closed to others. Sony really isn't doing itself any favours, as Steven pointed out last year:

It makes sense why Sony wouldn't see the need to play ball with its competitors and allow cross-play. But the issue is about more than just protecting a bottom line: Sony's backwards stance on cross-play harms the games industry and players as a whole, including PC gamers.