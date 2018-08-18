Chucklefish announces atmospheric story-driven puzzle platformer, Inmost

Chucklefish has unveiled story-driven puzzle platformer, Inmost.

Developed by Lithuanian studio Hidden Layer Games, Inmost follows three playable characters that share one "dark, interconnecting story".

Here, take a look at the announcement trailer:

The pixel-art game—set in an old abandoned castle—will include traps, puzzles and enemy fights, complete with old secret passages. All three main characters will come with their own "unique gameplay styles".

According to the press release, "you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…"

Inmost is expected to release in 2019, but Chucklefish has not, as yet, detailed what platforms the game will be coming to. Given Chucklefish's previous form we're hopeful of a PC release but—as always—we'll keep you posted.