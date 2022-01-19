Chinese residents can win this Matrix themed Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Audio player loading…

Towards the end of last year, Nvidia gave away 3 seriously awesome looking gaming PCs themed after the Matrix. They had wicked green matrix themed looks and specs to make a PC gamer drool with two of the units packing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards and while the third rocked an RTX 3090. As someone who didn’t win one, the whole thing made me very sad.

As Videocardz reports, Nvidia is back to keep the gut punches of disappointment rolling with this new Matrix themed RTX 3080 Ti that’s free to win, but only for residents of China. That does give hopefuls a heap of potential competition, especially as the blog post features on the popular website Weibo. Not only is it a shot at a nice GPU, which are hard enough to buy at the moment let alone win, but it’s a neat looking one too.

Based on the RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, the card has a black base colour with matrix green highlights. These include the matrix style code printed on the card as well as a laser-etched LED logo that reads “War Starts on 1/14” in Chinese to commemorate the worldwide release of the new film Matrix Resurrections. It’d look great in a themed black and green build, I can picture the glowing green liquid cooling now.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The highly anticipated sequel to one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time, Matrix Resurrections, released in other regions last year and has had a mixed reception. The initial trailer drop before the movie had many fans pretty excited, even sparking a bit of deja vu for Keanu’s slightly younger clean shaven baby face. The film itself was a bit of a shift from what some fans expected, but without going into spoilers here, it’s also a great critique of videogame culture.

Funnily enough, this card probably won’t let you play the new Matrix Awakens demo which was also released around the same time as the film, but has only come to consoles. It’s a shame because it’s very cool and I have spent some time wandering around the open city, driving cars one of the 38,146 driveable cars, a bit gobsmacked on the PS5.