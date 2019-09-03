Children of Morta is out now, along with a beautifully animated launch trailer

Children of Morta is a roguelike hack 'n slash done up in gorgeous pixel art, and it has a unique focus on family dynamics. It's out today, and to mark the occasion, 11 bit Studios has released a lovely hand-animated trailer.

The trailer, like the game itself, reminds me of the animated films I watched growing up in the 1980s, which were ostensibly for kids but were possibly a bit too intense for their intended audience. Ralph Bakshi's Lord of the Rings and The Last Unicorn come to mind. Children of Morta similarly pulls you in with its stunning pixel art presentation, but it doesn't take very long before you run into some pretty grim stuff: horrible monsters performing sacrificial rituals in the woods, for instance.

Anyway, the game is out today, following a brief time-limited Steam demo earlier this summer. You can find it there, or DRM-free on GOG.