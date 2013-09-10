Child of Light announced by Ubisoft: a painterly homage to JRPGs

Continuing with the Ubi announcements, Child of Light is the last dribble of PC relevant news to come out of Digital Days event. Like Valiant Hearts, it's based on the UbiArt framework, only instead of a dog, this JRPG homage promises "vile wolves". I'd imagine they're much less pettable. It's being created by Patrick Plourde, the creative director of Far Cry 3, and if the trailer is anything to go by, this game will be much lighter on the tigers, drug fields and hallucinatory disco knife fights.

The trailer description summarises the set-up:

"The Black Queen has stolen the Sun, the Moon and the Stars. You play as Aurora, a young princess with a pure heart whose soul is brought to the kingdom of Lemuria. Embark on a quest to recapture the three sources of light, defeat the Black Queen and restore the kingdom of Lemuria."

Which, if nothing else, sounds like a JRPG plot.

Child of Light is due out next year.