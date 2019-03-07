Cassie Cage's Mortal Kombat 11 fatality is an out-of-body experience

With its launch imminent, the Mortal Kombat 11 reveals are ramping up. Along with the story trailer that showed off a bunch of returning characters, NetherRealm recently reintroduced us to the bubblegum-chewing Cassie Cage in a fight against Kano. Watch the brawl above and stick around until the end for another brilliant fatality.

It's comforting to know that even after all these years, the devs are still finding new ways to horrifically murder these digital kombatants. Thankfully, Kano is the worst. If anyone deserves to get kicked in the crotch so hard that their skeleton tries to escape, it's him.

You can see more of both Cassie and Kano in the latest Kombat Kast episode below.

Cassie's other fatality is just as ridiculous. Here she is beating up her doppelganger.

You'll be able to start breaking hearts and bones when Mortal Kombat 11 launches on April 23.