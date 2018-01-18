Carmageddon TDR 2000 free on GOG, Max Damage half-price for a limited time

How do you like your 18-year-old vehicular combat simulators? If the answer is free, you're in luck: digital storefront GOG is giving away Carmageddon TDR 2000 for the next couple of days. And if you fancy its younger sibling, know that 2016's Carmageddon: Max Damage is also half-price till January 25.

Truth be told, I don't remember much about Carmageddon TDR 2000. Wikipedia reliably informs me PC Gamer US awarded it 59/100 at the time—however Torus Games' turn-of-the-century smash 'em up currently boasts a 'Mostly Positive' rating on Steam.

Make up your own mind by claiming your complimentary copy via GOG's homepage, and receive an expletive-laden, Destruction Derby-a-like that boasts 50 vehicles, 48 missions, and 9 "completely 3D environments".

Courtesy of YouTube person Tim Bro, here's some of that in moving picture form:

Carmageddon: Max Damage, on the other hand, is subject to a 50 percent discount and is now selling on GOG for £6.59/$8.56. If you like your two-year-old vehicular combat simulators to reflect modern politics, this version also comes with the US Election Special. It's detailed as such:

Taking inspiration from topical current events—as two of the least-liked meat sacks on the planet slugged it out to become the Most Powerful Person On Earth.. It remains just as funny now as it was then to show the President and the failed candidate what you think… By MOWING THEM DOWN IN A VIDEOGAME! Not just once, but over and over again... Impale a horrified Hillary on the end of your mighty rod! Repulsificate demented Donalds straight to frigging CHINA! It’s hours of FUN for the whole FAMILY!