Capcom plans to revive 'dormant IPs' after massive success with Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter

Capcom has been having a pretty good run lately, what with the success of Monster Hunter: World, the remade Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5. In its latest financial report, Capcom hints that this string of successes is fuelling a push to revive dormant—but still valuable—Capcom properties.

What those might be is anyone's guess at this point. But Capcom is clearly looking to an international audience now more than ever. Monster Hunter—a series which formerly had about 25 percent of its player base hailing from outside Japan—is now enjoyed by a supermajority of international players, who make up 75 percent of Monster Hunter: World's audience, Capcom says.

The report suggests that Capcom is looking at 'dormant' IPs to re-release or remaster for modern hardware, and given Capcom's recent catalogue, that could mean a range of possibilities. Of course it would be fun to see a remastered Final Fight become available on PC, but what about a completely reimagined version of Ghosts 'n Goblins, designed for modern machines? Could the Lost Planet series work better as co-op experiences now, especially with an audience that's more primed to jump into multiplayer PvE?

You can read the full report on Capcom's website.

Thanks, PCGamesN.