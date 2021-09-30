Capcom is actually putting some effort into Monster Hunter Rise's PC version

Earlier this year, my PC lay dormant for many evenings. This was because of the superb Monster Hunter: Rise on Switch, a new entry in the long-running series that eschewed the fancypants new direction of Monster Hunter World in favour of the 'older' style of Monster Hunter. With special moves. It's just a brilliant game.

We've always known Rise would eventually arrive on PC, and now Capcom's released a trailer for the PC version showcasing some of the improvements it's made. What is great is that this isn't just a barebones port, which some folk were worried about, but takes advantage of the more powerful hardware: 4K resolution, ultrawide display option, an improved framerate, a bunch of graphical options, and of course all the DLC release thus far (a lot). Here's Capcom's site for the PC version.

The trailer reveals Monster Hunter Rise will launch on January 12, 2022, and will get the upcoming 'Sunbreak' DLC at the same time as Switch. In the meantime, however, there will be a Steam demo arriving on October 13. The big question, which this trailer doesn't address, is whether the game will allow you to transfer your save from the Switch version: all Monster Hunter veterans pray for this, and may Capcom heed our call.