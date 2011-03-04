Call of Juarez: The Cartel trailer

"Times have changed in the Old West, and yet, nothing's changed." If you've ever wanted to play a cowboy in a bullet-proof vest and a duster who forgets what he just said , Call of Juarez's modern-day sequel The Cartel was made for you. You and your two cop friends roam from Los Angeles to Juarez, dealing brutal justice to men in T-shirts wherever they can be found. A new official site has popped up with promises of 3 player co-op, interrogations and car chases. There's also some new concept art and two in-game screens below - shots first.

