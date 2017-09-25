Call of Duty: WWII open beta preloading has begun

The Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer open beta gets underway this weekend—September 29, to be precise—and those of you who want to avoid wasting time when ye olden shooting begins can start preloading it now on Steam.

The open beta client is separate from COD:WWII on Steam, and is roughly 14GB in size. "Beta participants will experience the all-new War Mode where players compete against each other in objective-based, team gameplay," the standalone Steam listing says.

"As a critical stress test of our systems, the Beta will also enlist players in fast-paced, grounded Call of Duty action on maps set in World War II locations such as Pointe du Hoc and the Ardennes Forest. Team up with your friends to compete in fan-favorite modes such as TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, and more."

The open beta runs until October 2, and everyone who takes part will get given a "Beta Combat Pack" of a helmet, calling card, and emblem when the game launches on November 3.