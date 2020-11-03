How to check if the Warzone servers are down

Need to know what the Warzone server status is? There are few things more frustrating than taking out a full squad on your own only to find yourself kicked from the server moments afterwards. Knowing when the servers are under maintenance, or when new updates are due to go live will help you to schedule time for games without having to suffer too many disruptions. It's also a good idea to keep up with the pesky bugs that could hinder your experience.

Impeccable game sense and the best Warzone loadouts will keep your boots firmly planted on the ground in Verdansk. But, if you fear that you're having server difficulties, let's go over how you can narrow down the problem. There are just a few steps to follow to check that everything's shipshape. Here's how to check the status of the Warzone servers, so you can hop back into a battle royale match as quickly as possible.

How to check the Warzone server status

Activision has made it nice and easy to check whether the Call of Duty: Warzone servers are running as planned. If you think you've encountered some technical difficulties that didn't arise on your end, head over to Activision's Online Services support page to check if it's a server issue. Choose Call of Duty: Warzone from the dropdown box and click Refresh underneath. If all is well, the page will display a green checkmark with the "All platforms online" message. If you believe you're one of the first to experience an outage, you can also report it on this page by clicking Let Us Know in the bottom-left corner.

There are also a couple of websites that exist solely to keep players in the know. So if something doesn't feel quite right, have a peek on sites like Gaming Intel and DownDetector to view their real-time status reports.

These pages are a great place to start, but if you want more frequent updates, it's also worth following the Infinity Ward and Activision Support Twitter accounts. New updates and patches are frequently shared on both, and if there's a bug bothering the Warzone community, Twitter is often the best place to check for further information on it. Remember that you can always set up notifications from these accounts on Twitter to ensure you're never out of the loop.

If you're still experiencing issues after checking these pages, it's worth double-checking that the problem isn't on your PC. It's an age-old saying, but it's worth asking, have you tried turning it off and on again? Sometimes simply relaunching the game is enough to iron out a hiccup, and there's no harm in doing a spot of troubleshooting to see if you can fix the problem yourself. If the issue persists and only occurs in Warzone, report it to Activision.