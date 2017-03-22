Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is getting four classic maps soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, aka the game you can only play if you buy some other game, is getting a big expansion soon. Well, it's getting a big expansion right now if you happen to be playing on a PS4, but since you're probably playing it on PC (if at all) then you'll have to settle for "soon".

As far as map packs go it's a generous one: it ushers in four classic maps, completely remastered and re-textured, including Broadcast (must include a broadcast studio), Chinatown (must be set in Chinatown), Creek (must have a creek in it) and Killhouse (must be a house where you kill things).

The expansion also features "10 rare supply drops". No idea how much this will cost as they're not talking PC yet, but there's a taste of what's coming in the trailer below.