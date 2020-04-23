Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is free to play this weekend

By

Five Modern Warfare multiplayer maps will be available in a special playlist in Warzone.

cod mw crossbow
(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is going free-to-play this weekend with a special playlist that will be available in the standalone battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to Charlie Intel, the special playlist will support 6v6 and 10v10 gameplay on five maps:

  • Hovec Sawmill
  • Talsik Backlot
  • Aniyah Incursion
  • Hideout
  • Shoot House

The free weekend will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on April 24, and come to an end at the same time on April 27. If you don't already have Warzone installed, you might want to get started on it now, though: The standalone Warzone client download can weigh in at up to 101GB, which Activision warned in March could take several hours to complete, "depending on bandwidth, service provider, [and] additional regional factors."

And if you're just new to Warzone, here are some other helpful guides to get you going: The Verdansk map guide, best builds for your M4A1 assault rifle, settings tweaks, and a breakdown of Warzone's support for crossplay with the PS4 and Xbox One. 

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments