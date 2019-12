[VAMS id="LT28401BMVx7C"]

A new Modern Warfare 3 trailer has emerged from the Call of Duty XP event that took place in LA over the weekend. Amid the running, gunning and exploding, four character load-outs are show some of Modern Warfare 3's perks, weapons and kill streak rewards. New toys include a cruel, leaping anti-personnel mine called the Bouncing Betty, and a tripod mounted device that can destroy incoming rockets. You'll find freeze frames of each load-out below.