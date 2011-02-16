Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 patch to improve security

Infinity Ward are currently working on a patch for Modern Warfare 2 to close some security loopholes, hopefully stopping many of the hacks and exploits employed by cheaters. The patch is in testing now, and should be released soon.

News of the patch came through Twitter , where Infinity Ward's creative strategist Robert Bowling said "We have a patch in development to address the issues in Modern Warfare 2 that should be ready for release shortly," IW creative strategist Robert Bowling said on Twitter this week," adding that "the latest Modern Warfare 2 patch, to address online security issues, will release for all platforms and is now in QA."

The security patch was prompted by a wave of hackers on the PS3, but the security fixes will be applied to the PC as well. Bowling previously said that Infinity Ward's main focus is on "preventing hackers from affecting legitimate players."

Rumour has it that Infinity Ward are currently working on Modern Warfare 3 with Sledgehammer and Raven. The sequel could see the light of day later this year.

[via CVG ]