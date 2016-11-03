Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has a permadeath YOLO mode

The latest annual instalment of Activision's war-torn first-person shooty fighter series Call of Duty arrives tomorrow, and will include permadeath.

On the off-chance you've not been keeping pace with this one, Infinite Warfare is set in space and promises a campaign that "spans the solar system." So far, we've learned about its crafting system and combat rigs, and we know it's to include an '80s-themed Zombies in Spaceland multiplayer.

A new post featured on the Activision blog goes into greater detail with regards to the game's weapons armouries, side missions, and its "intensely realistic" Specialist Mode that's "not for the faint of heart."

To those with the stomach for it, the publisher offers some advice in besting the latter:

You can only heal with Nano Shots, there is no health regeneration in this mode.

Helmets are your only protection from headshots. They will take permanent damage and will need to be replaced.

Both Nano Shots and helmets take up equipment slots, so remember to equip them in your loadout on the Retribution before each level.

Master the lean from behind cover mechanic, which will be critical for your survival. Approach the edge of cover while standing or crouching, and aim down sights when you see a chevron appear on the side of your crosshairs. You will auto-pop from behind cover as you ADS.

If you get shot in the legs, it will impact your movement. If you get shot in either arm, it will impact your ability to use equipment or aim down sights.

Note: Your weapon can be shot out of your hands.

Beat that, and you'll unlock YOLO mode—a permadeath mode whereby dying results in starting the entire game from scratch. So long, regenerative health mechanics.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is due tomorrow, Friday, November 4. Make sure you're system requirements are up to speed here and I'll leave you with the latest live-action trailer below.