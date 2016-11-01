Enjoy 26 minutes of "Zombies in Spaceland" in new Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare video

One thing we haven't seen a whole lot of around here is the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies mode, properly known as Zombies in Spaceland. But we can rectify that now with the assistance of GamersPrey HD's 26-minute video, which includes the introductory cinematic—styled after an '80s-era cartoon, naturally—and showcases new features including ATMs and the "Afterlife Arcade."

ATMs will give you the ability to deposit your cash so that it's not lost when you get killed, while the Afterlife Arcade is basically a way to stay engaged when you're dead, by playing various sorts of old-school carnival and arcade games. But there's a practical element to it as well, as earning points in the arcade will fill your "soul power" meter, which enables you to come back and rejoin the fight. Basically, if you're really good at digital skee-ball, you can return from the grave, but in somewhat better shape than the rest of the undead.

The whole thing is tremendously silly and a complete disconnect from the more serious subject matter of the single-player campaign, but it looks like a lot of fun, too. And hey, sometimes you need a break from the grim business of a war that never ends.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare comes out on November 4.