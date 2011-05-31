Call of Duty Elite closed beta taking applications now

There's going to be a closed beta for Activision's new Call of Duty Elite service, which will bring a suite of social networking features to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Black Ops' multiplayer components. A lucky selection of players will get early access to these features as part of the closed beta, which is set to kick off "later this summer." You can apply for a spot right now on the Call of Duty Elite site. All you have to do is enter an email address, your date of birth, and your platform of choice, which will be PC, naturally. Good luck!