How to check if the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers are down

Looking for the Call of Duty: Vanguard server status? Like all popular online games, you're at the mercy of its servers—as well as your own internet connection—if you want to play. Last year's Black Ops - Cold War had its own server issues to deal with, so it's worth preparing for potential interruptions, especially around launch when servers will be under a lot of strain.

With that in mind, this guide aims to help you figure out where to start if you're having trouble getting online. Here's where to check the Call of Duty: Vanguard server status so you can save yourself some frustration.

Call of Duty: Vanguard servers: How to check if they're working

It's worth knowing where to check Vanguard's server status to know whether the issue lies with the game or your own connection. The best place to do this is on the Activision Online Services Support website . Simply select 'Call of Duty: Vanguard'—or any other Activision game you want to check the status of—and click 'Refresh' beneath.

As well as telling you the server status across all platforms, the site offers a few generic tips to help you check your connection. If you find a green tick and the message 'All platforms online' but you're still having problems connecting, you can report an outage using the 'Let Us Know' button at the bottom-left of the page.

The Activision Support Twitter account is another place to check to keep up to date with game-related issues. It's also worth following both Call of Duty and Sledgehammer Games if you don't already.