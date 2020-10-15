Come get a PC beta code for Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War's PC beta went live today after spending a few days on PlayStation 4 exclusively last week. Now it's our turn, and we've got 300 keys to distribute. Want one? Enter your email address into the form below, and we'll randomly select winners to receive codes. (Note - we don't retain email addresses in this form, it's purely for sending a key directly to winners.)

The beta ends October 19 at 10AM PT, so in the interest of giving you as much time as possible with the beta, we'll begin sending out keys to winners today just two hours after this post goes up, at 5:30 PM Eastern time. Make sure you enter by then. If you miss out, Cold War goes into open beta on October 17.

If it's helpful, here's the minimum system requirements for the beta:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later) CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent.

Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent. Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950. RAM: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM HDD: 45GB HD space

45GB HD space Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

And the recommended specs: