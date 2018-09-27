Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 digital comics introduce a new cast of characters

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 doesn't have a single-player campaign, but it does have a cast of unique, diverse characters with a wide range of strengths and abilities, who will spend thousands of hours shooting at each other in various sorts of multiplayer scenarios. For some players, it's enough to know what they can do. But others, those more invested in the memorable Call of Duty characters like Captain Price, Soap, Gaz, and Roach (and yes, Modern Warfare is the only one I really paid attention to), might be just as interested in who they are.

For you narrative-loving types, Activision and Treyarch have kicked off a series of digital comics, each "issue" divulging some bit of background about one of the game's characters. There are three to begin with: Ruin, a hard-bitten special forces operator who's haunted by his past; Prophet, a heavily-enhanced cyborg who's haunted by his past; and Crash, a medic in Australia's Outback who's haunted by his past. Issues featuring Torque, Firebreak, Nomad, Recon, Seraph, Ajax, and Battery are all "coming soon."

So is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: It's set to come out on October 12.