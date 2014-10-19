Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare launch trailer jumps the gun

Not content with being a big political bastard in the US remake of House of Cards, Kevin Spacey is turning his smug, villainous grin to the world of video games. He's a big deal in Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, which releases in a couple of weeks, chock-full of Titanfally jetpacks, impressive, jowly face-tech, and bits where characters are thrown back from slow-motion explosions. To commemorate the occasion, a 'launch' trailer has been released two weeks early, giving us extra time to prepare our monitors and HDTVs for the chilling arrival of Waxwork Kevin Spacey. Be afraid, be very afraid after the break.

Advanced Warfare comes out on the 4th of November, as confirmed by some block lettering at the tail end of the preceding trailer. The previous video detailed some of the changes being made to the series' Scorestreaks system, while the one before that revealed the game's new Exo Survival multiplayer mode.