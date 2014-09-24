Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare trailer reveals "Exo Survival" multiplayer mode

As the new Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare "Power Changes Everything" trailer demonstrates, sometimes the easiest way to make a super-soldier is to stick him inside a super-suit.

There are many different kinds of power. There's the Kevin Spacey kind, that allows a person to tell the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff how it's going to be, and then there's the rather more literal sort of power that enables one to breathe underwater or jump 100 feet in the air, all while wearing a rocket-launcher wristwatch. Both are on display in this trailer, but it's obviously the latter that's the focus: Players can use the Advanced Warfare exoskeleton to "boost jump, dodge, dash, slide, slam and more," all while taking advantage of close to 350 custom weapons and "nearly limitless customization options that create more than two billion unique player combinations."

The running and the jumping and the shooting of the dudes looks fairly conventional, exoskeletonized or not, but the trailer also reveals Advanced Warfare's new "Exo Survival" mode, a four-player co-op stand against onrushing hordes of enemies. And in case you'd forgotten, there's a reminder of the "Day Zero Edition," a preorder upgrade offering 24 hours of early access, double experience points during the early access period, two new weapons—the AK-12G assault rifle and the Crossbow-82—and the Advanced Arsenal package, which includes the Bullet Brass exoskeleton and EM1 Quantum directed energy weapon.

Those who preorder and get the Day Zero Edition can get in on the action on November 3; for everyone else, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare launches on November 4.