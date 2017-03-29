Bundle Stars' new Dominator Bundle has Rocket League and 13 more games for $15

Bundle Stars has kicked off a new, multi-tier Dominator Bundle that starts at $1 and climbs all the way up to a 25 percent discount on Rocket League, with more than a dozen other indie games thrown in for good measure.

For your dollar, you get JumpJet Rex, the deeply bizarre Euclidian, Void & Meddler—Episode 1 plus the soundtrack, and the ridiculously fast action game 10 Second Ninja X. Collectively, they go for about $30 on Steam, so that's not a bad deal. But wait!

For $5, you'll also get Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!, The Little Acre, Western 1849 Reloaded, Nevermind, Goliath, Master Spy Deluxe Edition, Scrap Garden, and Out There: Ω Edition and its soundtrack. Pony up a tenner and you can add the retro-RTS 8-Bit Armies, plus the Guardians campaign and soundtrack DLC to the mix. And at the $15 end of the scale, you'll top it all off with Rocket League, which normally goes for $20 all by its lonesome.