Build of the week: there's a new Mario soon so here's a Nintendo PC

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.
It's-a me, the man that writes about strange computers once a week to pay for food and rent. There's a new Mario this week, which I'm sure the PC crowd will emulate within a few weeks after release and follow up with a slurry of troubling Mario mods for every fetish. It's-a me, a cease-and-desist notice, a-legally and a-morally. (Please delete your Leather Daddy Mario sketches.)
What better way to acknowledge Mario's return than with a computer in the shape of an old Nintendo. But instead of being the size of an old Nintendo, it's big! A Bigtendo, you might say if you made the thing and were part of Random Design, a team of modders that, through a spark of foresight and technical ingenuity, knew exactly what kind of PC the people would want on this, the week of Mario's return.
The craftsmanship, as is typical with Random Design, is top notch. To acknowledge Bigtendo's PC DNA, there's a tranluscent panel up top for viewing its guts with ease. There's even a big NES controller with functioning buttons attached to the thing capable of playing old emulated games along with the latest and greatest. It's a computer imitating a lesser computer in a larger shape. Man sees an image of himself, his consciousness splits into two, the observer and observed. This split self is a paradox, impossible to resolve. The man's life is torturous, pained by innumerable attempts become whole again: Bigtendo.
Check out the video for more on the build process and to see the Bigtendo in action.
Bigtendo components:
Mobo: MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon
CPU: Intel i5 6600k
RAM: TeamGroup 32GB T-Force Night Hawk
SSD: TeamGroup L5 Lite 240GB
PSU: Kolink KL-700M
Case: Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ITX Mini
Water cooling parts: Thermaltake