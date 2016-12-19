Build of the week: Overwatch's Bastion becomes a PC

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Modder Jan Erik Vangen is bringing everyone’s favorite Overwatch character to life in his latest custom PC build. With the help of some detailed 3D blueprints and a MakerBot Replicator (5th gen), Vangen was able to print Bastion’s every appendage with surprising accuracy. From there, it was a matter of popping the pieces together like a huge Lego set and making room for the ASRock Beebox-S Series mini PC . After a nice paint job, Bastion is looking like Bastion, a handsome robot accompanied by a cute bird companion.

It’s not the most powerful computer, sure, but Bastion mainers aren’t packing much hardware either. I’m kidding, of course. Bastion players are alright, but I think some of us will never get over that first week in Overwatch. Like every Overwatch hero, Bastion (the PC) is currently a work in progress—Vangen wants to build a display case, replete with a fancy glowing Overwatch logo and LEDs to cast shadows and harden Bastion’s features—but it looks feature complete already.



For more information and pictures on Vangen’s Bastion PC project, check out the official build log or his YouTube channel for a few scenes of the 3D printer in progress.

Bastion components:

It's not a beast by any means, but according to Vangen, it can still run Overwatch.

Chassis / Mobo: ASRock Beebox-S

CPU: Intel Core i5-6200U

RAM: HyperX Impact DDR4 2133MHz 8GB SODIMM

SSD: Intel 600p Series 256GB PCIe M.2