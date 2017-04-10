Build of the week: it's a Formula 1 race car, vroom-vroom!

Image 1 of 15 Image 2 of 15 Image 3 of 15 Image 4 of 15 Image 5 of 15 Image 6 of 15 Image 7 of 15 Image 8 of 15 Image 9 of 15 Image 10 of 15 Image 11 of 15 Image 12 of 15 Image 13 of 15 Image 14 of 15 Image 15 of 15

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Suchao Modding & Design put out one winner after another. It’s no giant computer gun, but the Formula 1 is exactly what it purports to be, a Formula 1 race car—but a computer.

It’s an impressive assembly of vehicular handiwork, constructed from custom fiberglass frames, painted with precision, tied together with some shiny metal fittings—and those wheels! Round, rubber, and rad. The end result is the ideal custom case mod, a chassis that easily passes for its concept where the computer melds with the idea effortlessly. The one criticism I have is that I can’t actually drive the darn thing, but with a VR headset and a racing sim I suppose I won’t need to.

For more pictures and a look at the pile of lovely case mods Suchao Modding & Design put out at an impressive clip, check out their Facebook page.

Formula 1 components:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

Mobo: MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon

GPU: MSI Radeon RX480

RAM: Team Group T-Force DDR4 Night Hawk 4X8GB

SSD: Team Group M2 Carder 240G

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W

Cooling: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Ring RGB 240

Fan: Ring Plus 12 Thermaltake Premium