Build of the week: a Dalek from Doctor Who

Stefan Ulrich, a modder from Germany we’ve featured a few times before , is back with his most ambitious custom build yet. Look on his work, ye mighty, and despair, because this damn Dalek is excellent. If you’re unfamiliar, Daleks are a hyper aggressive alien species and some of the longest running antagonists on the classic British sci-fi series, Doctor Who. It’s not just a physical replica of a Dalek either. Ulrich made sure this build could work as a stand-in on the show, if necessary.

The Dalek nozzle contains a motion sensor, and if it’s activated it’ll spit out one of a few classic lines . Coupled with a few motors that rotate the head and lift and lower the nozzle, the mod is as capable as any cheap British sci-fi prop. LEDs complete the illusion, illuminating the weapon and body in waves of intense blue light, and if you open the sucker up and you won’t just find a PC, but also a replica of the tiny, tentacled Dalek alien. Disgusting! I mean that in a good way, of course.

For more pictures and information from the process, check out Ulrich’s official build log .

Dalek components:

Mobo: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS VIII Formular

GPU: 2x ASUS Geforce GTX 1070 Strix 8G Gaming

CPU: Intel i7-6700K

Memory: 16GB Avexir Raiden 3000Mhz (4x4GB)

HDD: Seagate FireCuda ST2000DX

SSD: V-color VLM 100 m.2 120GB

Water cooling parts: Thermaltake

Attitude: terrible