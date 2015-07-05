Bring a little Fallout 4 to New Vegas

[Can't wait to play Fallout 4? Neither can we. Check out the mod's we'd most like to see while you wait.]

For those of us keen to play Fallout 4, November feels so very far away. Modders, however, simply couldn't wait that long to spice up New Vegas with a little flavor from Fallout 4.

The Fallout 4 Garage Home mod might help tide you over during the long months ahead. It adds a replica of the workshop we saw in the Fallout 4 trailer, complete with power armor, two new weapons, a workbench, a bed, and a Nuka-Cola machine outside the front door. You can find it on the map close to Wolfhorn Ranch, east of Nipton. The key to the front gate is under the wheel well of the ruined car parked next to the building.

There's another little treat for you: a dog named Pal will welcome your arrival, and you can make him a companion if you wish. You also may want to dress in a Vault 111 jumpsuit, just to keep the mood going.

No need to stop there. Another mod will replace your Pip-Boy with one more closely resembling the one from the trailer, its screen coated with dust, and featuring a wrist-mounted light bulb.

You can even get a Fallout 4 feel before you've started playing. The Fallout 4 Main Menu Theme mod will replace the New Vegas menu music with the new music from the Fallout 4 footage we've seen. You can choose between the theme from the "Let's go, pal" trailer, or the "Welcome to Boston" theme.

Since you're mucking with the menu anyway, this mod will let you replace the New Vegas menu wallpaper slides with scenes from Fallout 4, like the door to Vault 111 and concept art from the trailers.

And of course, there's the Wasteland Defense mod, the mod that most likely (well, most definitely) inspired Fallout 4's base-building feature. Build a fort, manage supplies and supply lines, recruit guards, set up automated defenses, and protect your base from raids. Wasteland Defense has been around for years and is well worth trying.

No, it's not Fallout 4. We've still got a while to wait. In the meantime, at least we can pretend.