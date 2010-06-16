Bricks spilled on LEGO Universe MMO release

Hear ye! Hear ye! Amateur architects, mad-scientists, and children everywhere--come forth, and help me find a yellow flat-top two-by-two brick. It's just the piece I need for my planet rover. You'll understand when LEGO Universe launches on October 26 this year.

What's more, if you're so bold as to pre-order the game at a LEGO store , or in the catalog, you'll get early access on October 12. Not to mention the spiffiest prize of all: a collector minifig that's also unlocked as playable in game. Boy, does LEGO know how to drive a twenty-something wild.