Bounty Hounds Online releases new trailer

Post nuclear war? Check. Mercenary-on-Mercenary action? Check. Big aliens in need of a smack down? Oh yeah. We haven't covered the sci-fi MMORPG Bounty Hounds Online much before now, but it's currently in closed beta and has some intense larger-than-life bosses for you to pump full of lead. There are five different classes, including one awesomely named the Chemical Brawler, and every character can build their own mini-transformer robot pet that fights alongside them.

Sounds like something you might be interested in? Check out the newest trailer and some screenshots below, and visit the game's website to sign up for the closed beta.